Students learn lesson about distracted driving ahead of Homecoming

Posted: Sep 28, 2018 05:00 PM EDT

WEST ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Twin Valley Middle and High School students got a lesson Friday on why they should not drive under the influence.

The students drove around a marked course while wearing impairment goggles that simulate how alcohol and drugs can affect your vision.

The school’s resource officer says it prepares them to deal with everyday events like a bug hitting the windshield, and why it is important to drive without distractions.

Homecoming will be soon for the district and school officials wanted to reinforce the lessons before that night.

