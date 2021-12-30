SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Points Elementary School students spent December getting into the holiday spirit by collecting donations for a special cause.

Students and staff at Five Points Elementary held a Santa ‘Claws and Paws” Donation Drive for the Humane Association of Warren County. According to the Springboro Schools, Homeroom classes competed to donate the most items for a prize: a stuffed animal donated by Petco.

“The students and staff were grateful to be a part of helping so many in need,” said Alisha Jung, Principal at Five Points Elementary.

The Humane Association executive director, Joanne Hurly said the shelter appreciated the donations as they had recently given many supplies away to Mayfield, Kentucky to help with tornado recovery.