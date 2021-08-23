Students excited to get social on first day of classes at Wright State

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University welcomed students back to campus on Monday. The campus was full of students walking and socializing which is a stark difference from this same time last year.

“I only stepped foot on campus about four times last year I only had one in-person class. Definitely my morale from last year vs this year is completely different. I’m so excited to be in the classroom this year,” said Alaina Collins, a sophomore early education major.

Students say the energy on campus already feels different now that they’re able to be back in person.

“Seeing everybody back on campus is fantastic. We all really just feed off each other with the energy and its so much more fun in my opinion,” said Jonathan Ciero, a senior mechanical engineering major and student body president.

As of now, the only mandate on campus is masks inside buildings regardless of vaccination status. Wright State President Susan Edwards sent an email ahead of the first day of classes encouraging students to get vaccinated, keep things sanitary and check the school’s COVID website for updates.

“Masks are basically in place so we can be here and be in person, which I am totally fine with doing,” said Collins. “I think Wright State is doing a good job of keeping everyone safe and everything on that side so I’m not too nervous at all.”