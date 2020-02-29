Students celebrate Read Across America Day early at Primrose School of Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS Anchor Brooke Moore and Reporter Adam Rife celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday early at Primrose School of Centerville.
The school wanted to kick off Read Across America Day celebrations early. Technically, the holiday falls on Monday, March 2, the day of Dr. Seuss’s 116th birthday.
Moore and Rife read Seuss classics to the pre-school students. Some of them even dressed up as characters from the books!
