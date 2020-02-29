Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now

Students celebrate Read Across America Day early at Primrose School of Centerville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS Anchor Brooke Moore and Reporter Adam Rife celebrated Dr. Seuss’s birthday early at Primrose School of Centerville.

The school wanted to kick off Read Across America Day celebrations early. Technically, the holiday falls on Monday, March 2, the day of Dr. Seuss’s 116th birthday.

Moore and Rife read Seuss classics to the pre-school students. Some of them even dressed up as characters from the books!

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS