Students celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday reading with firefighters

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students at West Carrollton Schools celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday Monday by taking part in Read Across America Day.

“In first grade, reading is everything, and we can only do so much in school,” says Harold Schnell Elementary First Grade teacher Sheila Sanders. “So we like to promote it so kids get that joy of learning and read with their families as well.”

Firefighters from the West Carrollton Fire Department took over the classroom to read to students.

“I think it’s important for kids to see our first responders in a different light,” says Sheila.

“Any time we can come to the schools and promote things that are beneficial for the kids, we like to do that,” says Capt. Nick Sanders of the West Carrollton Fire Department, who is also a product of the West Carrollton school district. “Hopefully we can kind of push some of these kids to make good decisions and get good grades and do what they need to do to be successful.”

The nationwide effort is designed to promote literacy among students.

Read Across America Day is held every year on the school day closest to March 2nd, which is Dr. Seuss’ birthday.