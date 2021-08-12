Students begin heading back to class Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three local districts welcome students back for the first day of school Thursday.

The start of this school year looks a lot different as kids in Kettering are making the return to the classroom. Kettering City Schools, Northmont Local Schools and Jefferson Township Public Schools are the first to welcome students across the Miami Valley back to the classroom.

Northmont Local Schools have a staggered start to their school year and facemasks are encouraged but not required for students.

At Jefferson Township Public Schools all staff and students are required to wear masks.

Kettering is also using a staggered start with students in first through 10th grade returning to the classroom. This week the district decided students are not required to mask up but are recommending it for those who are unvaccinated.

Kettering City Schools Superintendent Scott Inskeep said, “We recommend that children are masked. We think that’s very important. But again, it’s a recommendation. We still think choice is important and our parents will be able to make the choice whether to mask their children or not.”

Inskeep says parents should keep in mind that the mask policy is fluid and could change at any time during the school year.