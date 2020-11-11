Students at Springboro Schools give thanks to veterans with letter writing campaign

Springboro School students take part in a letter writing campaign for veterans. (Springboro City Schools)

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — The Rosko Group, in partnership with Blue Star Mothers of America, has sponsored a letter writing campaign at Five Points Elementary — giving students in grades 2 – 5 the chance to write personal notes to be included in care packages sent to currently deployed soldiers.

Blue Star Mothers has mailed 12,000 care packages to deployed troops over the last 10 years.

Along with Five Points Elementary, the district’s other school buildings, including Clearcreek and Dennis Elementary, have also sent letter and created student videos to honor veterans. Springboro Intermediate collected candy from its sixth graders to send to troops over the holidays as a stocking stuffer.

