Students appointed to U.S. service academies recognized by Rep. Turner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Dayton area high school students appointed to U.S. service academies were recognized Friday by Congressman Mike Turner.

Kevin Donnelly and Faith Sigala are going to the U.S. Air Force Academy, while Hunter Johns is going to the U.S. Naval Academy.

“It’s a surreal experience. It’s a great honor to go and serve, and I’ve always wanted to, so to be here and going to the Air Force Academy in a few days, I can’t believe it, it’s amazing,” said Sigala.

