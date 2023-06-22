DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A recent Milton Union High School graduate was awarded a scholarship for their work fighting for others and creating a judgment-free environment.

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Ben Motz made major strides in high school in helping create a welcoming atmosphere for all students. When they heard a friend was being harassed, they got cameras installed on buses.

“As I heard some of the struggles my peers and friends were going through, as someone who could change things, that’s what I sought out to do,” states Ben.

That work earned Ben a scholarship, but most of all, it gave them the satisfaction of making a difference.

“People are different. That’s OK,” says Ben. “If people like different things or look different, that’s also OK. Everyone deserves the same mutual respect for each other.”

This month, Ben received the Larry Rezash Scholarship, one of several scholarships awarded by PFLAG.

A special ceremony for the scholarship winners and their families was held at Goodwill Easter Seals in Dayton.

“I think Ben in particular, especially coming from a small rural community, is setting an example that we’re all human, and we need to respect that about one another,” says Margo Chadwick, the PFLAG Scholarship Committee Chair. “We are demonstrating to the community at large that these people are a reflection of the community, and we are honoring that.”

The scholarship is named after the late Larry Rezash. He and his wife Clara have been allies of the LGBTQ+ community in Dayton for more than 40 years.

“I have a family member who is gay and we wanted to be supportive of the gay movement in Dayton,” says Clara. ” I grew up in a very loving family, and I know some young folk, even adults, who have come out. They don’t have support of their families, and I wanted to help them be accepted.”

Over the years, the couple has supported and counseled countless families.

“I would hate to put a number on it. And a lot of them have called me mama because they were all my kids,” smiles Clara. “And they all need hugs. We all do.”

“When my parents, Larry and Clara Rezash began this journey 40 years ago, it was still and unspoken thing,” says Tina Rezash Rogal, the Director for Strategic Initiatives for Montgomery County ADAMHS. “And it means so much to me to know that my parents were pioneers, really. They were on the forefront of the Pride movement.”

For the last four decades, the Rezash family has helped support parents like Julie and Anthony Motz, Ben’s mother and father, as they navigate their journey, finding kinship in PFLAG.

“That certainty made us even more supportive as parents because there was no doubt for Ben,” says Julie Motz. “My advice to other parents would be listen to your child. Trust your child. Lead with love. Do your own research. Don’t listen to all the noise.”

Quietly making a difference, Ben is now getting some recognition with the scholarship and giving a voice to others.

“If it’s not in your comfort zone to wave a flag or anything, you don’t have to. But just be accepting,” urges Ben.

Ben will head to the University of Dayton in the fall to major in computer science and minor in neuroscience.

To contact PFLAG or learn more about the organization, click here.