Student taken into custody for having BB gun at school basketball game

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a Huber Heights student after a basketball game last week.

After the Wayne High School game with Trotwood Friday night, police say a student was caught with a BB gun. Officers took the student into custody in the parking lot of the school.

He faces charges of disorderly conduct and illegal conveyance of a weapon on school grounds.

Huber Heights City Schools sent out a series of text alerts to parents after the incident, and released a statement about the situation on Monday:

Huber Heights City Schools (HHCS) thanks the Huber Heights Police, our own School Resource Officers and Wayne High School administrators for immediately responding to the incident that occurred on Jan. 10. This behavior of a few students is unacceptable and does not in any way represent who we are as a school district or how our students conduct themselves on a daily basis. We expect more from our students and we will do better. Going forward, HHCS will look to provide more proactive supports to students with high social and emotional needs. In addition, we are looking to increase support for our principals in managing student behaviors within the school buildings. The district is currently implementing social and emotional learning classes that aim to help students understand different perspectives, react appropriately to peer pressure and manage their own emotions and behavior in healthier ways. Furthermore, HHCS is actively researching and considering a behavior management approach to use throughout the district called Restorative Justice, which will help create a collaborative culture where the entire school community addresses harm and restores justice to any harm done to students. We believe that this model will serve to improve our student culture from the inside out. It will take time to implement, but will ultimately lead us to a school community where all of our students feel safe and cared for every day. Huber Heights City Schools

No injuries were reported.

