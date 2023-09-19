FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — A student was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

According to the Franklin Police Department, a 13-year-old student on a bike was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk near Franklin High School on Monday, Sept. 19 just after 7 a.m.

The vehicle was reportedly driven by a 17-year-old who was cited following the incident.

The student who was struck reportedly sustained minor injuries and was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital South Campus in Springboro.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., the school district posted on social media that all elementary bus routes would be delayed due to the accident.

“We are working as quickly and safely as possible to get students to school,” said the post.