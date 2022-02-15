RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – CODE Credit Union has announced the grand opening of the Stebbins High School Student Run Credit Union.

According to CODE Credit Union, the Student Credit Union Branch will provide students with an opportunity to work in and use the credit union in real-life fashion, allowing them to develop financial skills and responsibility.

The student branch will be operated by select members of John Stalcup’s Accounting and Finance Class, according to CODE Credit Union. Stalcup said he is excited to see the student branch open and provide students with a connection between class material and the real world.

According to a Facebook post by Mad River Local Schools, students will have access to their account at school, have their own debit card which was designed through student collaboration as well as ATM access.

CODE Credit Union said the partnership was initially formed by Stebbins High School Career Tech Director Jeff Berk when he reached out with a vision for a credit union at Stebbins High School. The student branch became a reality a few meetings later.

According to CODE Credit Union, the project was made possible through a grant from the Ohio Credit Union Foundation.