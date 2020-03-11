Student offers graphic testimony in trial of former gym teacher

Defendate John Austin Hopkins speaks with his attorney David Chicarelli. Sr. during jury selection preceding the trial of Hopkins at the Warren County Common Pleas Court in Lebanon, Ohio, on Monday, March 9, 2020. Hopkins, a former gym teacher, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury June 17, 2019 on 36 counts of gross sexual imposition involving 28 girls at Clearcreek Elementary School.

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A girl who was a former student of John Austin Hopkins testified on Wednesday the former Springboro gym teacher touched her under her clothing.

The former gym teacher, who was indicted in June 2019, is facing 36 counts of gross sexual imposition.

Assistant Prosecutor Julie Kraft asked if she had climbed onto Hopkins’ lap. The girl said no, she thought Hopkins picked her up. Kraft asked where Hopkins’ hands were when he had her on his lap and she said inside her clothing on her bare skin on a private area.

Defense attorney David Chicarelli objected at the line of questioning: “I’m trying not to object because this is a child, but this is all leading questioning.”

Chicarelli did a brief cross-examination of the student, asking if children sat on Hopkins’ lap because they were hurt.

The student’s mother testified prior to her daughter. She said her daughter said no assault had occurred the first time she was interviewed by authorities. During a talk with her mother and a second interview, she said contact between her and Hopkins had occurred.

“I said, ‘What happened?'” the parent said. “At that moment I was crying, my husband was crying and she was crying. My husband and I were devastated. We gave her the whole discussion (about touching) you have with your kids again and told her thanks for being honest.”

Several other parents continued to testify during the morning with prosecutors showing more surveillance video.