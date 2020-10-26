Student juggles, rides unicycle while solving Rubik’s cube

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Cedarville sophomore has a special talent for solving Rubik’s cubes.

“Sometimes it goes over people’s heads,” humbly admits Thaddeus Krueger who’s a mechanical engineering major.

He says his average time for simply solving a cube is about 16 seconds. If that’s not impressive enough, he can also solve a cube while juggling and riding a unicycle.

“I didn’t think it was possible,” states Thaddeus who’s proven himself wrong. “I got my first solve, and it was super exciting.”

As far as he knows, he became the first person to solve a Rubik’s cube while juggling and riding a unicycle in 2019. He hasn’t submitted it to the Guinness Book of World Records yet but hopes to do so at some point.

He’s been solving cubes since 2014. It started with his brother, and it’s become a family affair.

“My older brother Sawyer learned how to solve a Rubik’s cube, and he inspired my cousin, who then taught my younger brother, and my younger brother taught me,” describes Thaddeus.

They each have their unique tricks. Thaddeus’ younger brother, Ivan specializes in solving the cube with his feet.

As Thaddeus mastered the cube, he added simultaneously juggling in 2017 after a suggestion from a friend.

“The first thing– I was able to solve one in my left hand while juggling two balls in my right hand,” states Thaddeus.

From there, he added the cube into his juggling rotation, then threw in a unicycle.

He says the first time he completed all three together, he did it in two minutes and 32 seconds.

“There’s a little bit of practical application in terms of hand-eye coordination and developing reflexes and what not,” says Thaddeus.

He’s gotten better over the years, improving his speed with practice.

“If you have a challenge or a task and you want to push yourself, then go for it. You might be surprised what happens,” encourages Thaddeus.

He says beside continuing to improve his speed, his next step is trading in his juggling balls for flaming torches.