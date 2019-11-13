Student invites city leaders to youth-oriented town hall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton Public Schools student spoke at the city commission meeting Wednesday morning to invite city leaders to a youth-oriented town hall meeting.

The event will address topics like education and youth mental health in an effort to have their voices heard by adults and city leaders.

“The adults always have the say in some things, but this changes tomorrow evening,” said 17-year-old Chaz Amos.

Mayor Whaley is excited about the idea, saying, “You don’t see this every day, a 17-year-old young man saying, ‘Hey, I want to have a forum and only people under the age of 18 are going to speak and they’re going to ask the questions. We’re really excited about it.”

The town hall takes place Thursday at 6 pm at Thurgood Marshall High School.

