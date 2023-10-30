KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A Van Buren Middle School student reportedly brought a BB gun to school with them on Monday morning.

According to a letter sent by the Kettering City School District, a student was reportedly overheard saying they had brought a BB pistol to school with them Monday morning.

One of the students who overheard the comment reportedly contacted their parent who then called the school.

School officials including School Resource Officer Tischler went to the classroom and removed the student who made the comment. The student was reportedly searched and a BB gun was discovered. Officer Tischler immediately confiscated it.

The student is reportedly facing full disciplinary actions in line with the district’s board policy regarding bringing weapons to school.

The letter from the district said, “While this incident did not pose an immediate threat to students or staff members today, it is imperative that parents and guardians discuss with your children the implications of bringing any type of item or weapon to school that could potentially compromise the safety of others.”