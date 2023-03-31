DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The entire Miami Valley is under the threat for severe weather, and area residents are experiencing electricity outages.

According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, 425 AES Ohio customers across the Miami Valley are in the dark, as of 10:11 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

The area began seeing outages in Dayton as winds and storms began traveling through the area.

If you are currently in the dark and would like to tell AES Ohio that you need your power restored, you are asked to contact AES Ohio.