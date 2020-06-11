Strong storms leave behind damage in Shelby County

ANNA, Ohio (WDTN) – Strong winds from storms Wednesday afternoon caused damage throughout Shelby County, including a cow barn that collapsed. But the barn owners aren’t the only ones cleaning up after the storms.

Jacob Stienecker stepped outside of his home when he saw the storm coming.

“I saw the rain and high winds coming up about a mile or so, so I took cover in the garage and I noticed this boat was starting to shake and I already had my phone out in my hands, so I started recording,” he said.

That’s when he captured the storm winds take his boat across the driveway and into the garage door, only stopped by a potted plant.

“It was actually scary because as soon as it made the first 90 degree turn, I thought the momentum was just going to hit my truck head-on,” Stienecker said.

Luckily, his truck wasn’t hit, and a replacement garage door is on its way.

A few miles away, wind caused a cattle barn to collapse. The owners say around 110 cows were inside and some had minor injuries. All the cows that escaped were rounded up in about three hours.

Owners say it’s too soon to tell if they can rebuild.

The barn owners say after the storms, more than a dozen neighbors showed up to help transport the cows and clean up the damage.