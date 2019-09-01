Strong Evening T-Storms

There is a marginal risk for severe storms in the Miami Valley Sunday evening. Scattered storms will continue into the night. Storms will weaken after 9 p.m. A few isolated showers will be possible overnight.

The greatest threat will be damaging winds and hail at least 1 inch in diameter. A trough is tracking through the area increasing storm energy in the area. There is less energy across the northern half of the Miami Valley where there was widespread rain this morning.

Track the storms on Live Doppler 2 HD.

3:25 p.m. update: A strong storm with 1/2 inch diameter hail and 40 mph wind gusts in Butler County is moving northeast into Preble and Montgomery County.

Isolated storms have developed in Champaign, Clark, and Shelby County.

Storm development across the area will continue the next few hours.