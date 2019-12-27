String of car break-ins reported in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville Police say that a string of car break-ins were reported that occurred late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A total of six vehicles were broken into in the area of John Ellwood Drive, Belleville Lane, Ghirardelli Court, and Pellwood Lane. The vehicles were unlocked.

Miscellaneous items were stolen from the cars, however a gun was stolen from one car.

The break-ins were reported by the vehicle owners Thursday morning.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.