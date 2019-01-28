Striking faculty hold 'teach outs' ahead of meeting with university officials

FAIRBORN, OHIO (WDTN) – A chief negotiator for Wright State’s faculty union says officials on both sides of the strike are making progress, and that striking faculty members could return to the classroom as soon as Thursday.

The Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday evening, but in the meantime, there is still growing tension on campus.

Monday brought the first of a planned series of "teach outs," in which striking faculty members essentially held class just off campus.

It gave students and faculty a chance to reconnect after a difficult week.

“We genuinely miss our professors. We know they care about us and how we’re doing, so coming to this teach-out gave us the chance to visit with them and know that they’re doing okay, too, and we can’t wait for them to be back in the classroom,” says senior Alix Holmes.

As the strike enters Week 2, students say the effects are still hitting hard in the classroom.

“One of my classes, we’ve actually organized to meet outside of class because the instructor feels so unprepared to cover it. We went from having an expert on the subject to now, we as students are leaving our classroom,” says senior Lea Moore.

The strike is also hitting the instructors hard.

“Faculty right now are not being paid, do not have health benefits, or any other benefits right now,” says Rudy Fichtenbaum, Chief Negotiator for AAUP-WSU.

Despite some progress at the bargaining table, many classes remain uncovered, forcing students to weigh difficult choices.

“I would really like to graduate May 4. That’s what I planned on, and if my professors don’t come back, then I’m not sure what my course of action is going to be,” says Moore.

As for ongoing talks between the union and the university, another meeting is scheduled for Monday night to discuss a new agreement.

