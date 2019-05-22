Stretch of S.R. 235 in Greene County closed for repairs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) -- A stretch of S.R. 235 in Greene County is closed for repairs.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports repairs to a failing culvert is forcing a closure of S.R. 235 between West Hyde Road and West Enon Road.

The road will be closed until further notice. The closure began on Tuesday.

People who live in that stretch of S.R. 235 will have access to the road, according to ODOT. No through traffic will be permitted in this area.

Crews have put up signs to alert drivers about the closure.

ODOT reminds drivers to stay alert in this area, reducing speeds and watching for stopped traffic.

