Strengthening Our Communities Awards celebrates over $400k in awarded grants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fifth Third Bank and other local organizations came together to celebrate the charity work that has helped Dayton through the past year.

Fifth Third Bank’s Strengthening Our Communities Fund Awards is now in its third year.

Awards from the fund benefit designated nonprofit programs that support affordable housing, small business development, and financial stability for individuals and families.

The ceremony held Wednesday celebrated the last year’s worth of donations and two businesses – Daybreak, Inc. and Clothes That Work – that were awarded $25,000 to assist with their various needs and to help grow their businesses.

The Fifth Third Foundation gave more than $400,000 to help with philanthropic efforts in the region in 2019.

Donations include the American Red Cross to assist with tornado relief, to the Dayton Foundation’s Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund that helps individuals and their families who were impacted by the shooting tragedy that occurred in the summer and to a variety of other community focused organizations.

The award ceremony featured emotional stories and touching tributes from the business leaders. Officials told stories that expressed how their work has helped save people’s lives and how donations help keep those dreams alive.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Marya Rutherford Long, Fifth Third Bank’s Community Development Manager. “We are in this community. We live, work, and play here, so why not give back here?”

“The Strengthening Our Communities grants demonstrate our focus to ensure a greater impact on initiatives that serve to create strong, vibrant communities,” said Heidi Jark, managing director, Fifth Third Foundation.

Fifth Third invited nonprofit organizations across its regions to apply for the Strengthening Our Communities funding. Grant awards are for a one-year period. The maximum grants depend on the program and demonstrated need. Fifth Third awarded more than $5 million in SOC grants across its geographies in 2019.

