Piqua street resurfacing program under way

by: Melody Vallieu and Miami Valley Today

2015 ODOT construction overhaul

PIQUA, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — The city of Piqua annual Street Resurfacing Program is scheduled to begin the week of July 27.

The city entered into a contract with Barrett Paving Materials, Inc of Middletown for this project. The project will consist of milling the asphalt surface, placement of new asphalt surface course, the adjustment of manholes and water valves, and the placement of new pavement markings.

The complete list of streets included in the 2020 Street Resurfacing Program can be found on the city of Piqua website.

Traffic will be maintained during the milling and paving process where possible; however, some streets may need to be closed to traffic during working hours to permit the milling and paving to be completed in a safe manner.

Parking along the streets will be prohibited at times due to the milling and paving operations. The areas where parking is prohibited will be posted 24 hours in advance of the work. Motorists are asked to proceed through all construction areas with caution.

All work is weather dependent.

