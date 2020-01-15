Street improvement program focuses on Washington Twp. residential roads

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Roughly eight miles of road will be resurfaced as part of this year’s Street Improvement Program in Washington Township.

The project includes 23 residential streets and one collector street: Normandy Lane, which will be resurfaced from Miamisburg-Centerville Road to Paragon Road.

The resurfacing project is expected to use 11,955 tons of asphalt, according to Public Works Director Mike Wanamaker.

In addition to the Street Improvement Program, work is planned to stabilize the road base on a section of Seton Hill Street from Wellesley Way to Whipp Road.

The following streets are included in the program:

Penbrooke & Yankee Estates:

Eagle Creek Drive

Fox Run Road

Trentwood Circle

Tweed Circle

Current Court

Provincetown Road

Burgundy Lane

Tarryton Road

Garrison Court

Grantland, Wilcke & Woodbourne:

Jenny Lane

Paddington Road

Banbury Road, from Waterloo Road to Paddington

Enfield Road

Cheltenham Drive

Cotswold Drive

Kirkstone Drive

Winchcombe Drive

Ashford Drive

Cardigan Road

Heidi Court

Grantland Drive, south of Rahn Road

Wellesley Heights:

Wellesley Way

Olde Drummerstown:

Southbridge Lane

