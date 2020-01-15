Street improvement program focuses on Washington Twp. residential roads

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Roughly eight miles of road will be resurfaced as part of this year’s Street Improvement Program in Washington Township.
The project includes 23 residential streets and one collector street: Normandy Lane, which will be resurfaced from Miamisburg-Centerville Road to Paragon Road.
The resurfacing project is expected to use 11,955 tons of asphalt, according to Public Works Director Mike Wanamaker.
In addition to the Street Improvement Program, work is planned to stabilize the road base on a section of Seton Hill Street from Wellesley Way to Whipp Road.
The following streets are included in the program:
Penbrooke & Yankee Estates:
- Eagle Creek Drive
- Fox Run Road
- Trentwood Circle
- Tweed Circle
- Current Court
- Provincetown Road
- Burgundy Lane
- Tarryton Road
- Garrison Court
Grantland, Wilcke & Woodbourne:
- Jenny Lane
- Paddington Road
- Banbury Road, from Waterloo Road to Paddington
- Enfield Road
- Cheltenham Drive
- Cotswold Drive
- Kirkstone Drive
- Winchcombe Drive
- Ashford Drive
- Cardigan Road
- Heidi Court
- Grantland Drive, south of Rahn Road
Wellesley Heights:
- Wellesley Way
Olde Drummerstown:
- Southbridge Lane
