Street drugs found laced with fentanyl

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Community Overdose Action Team (COAT) wishes to alert the public that fentanyl has recently been detected in illegal street drugs.

“Anyone using drugs should be aware that if they buy drugs on the street, there is a high likelihood that those drugs, including cocaine, may be laced with fentanyl or other potentially fatal chemicals,” said Chief Richard Biehl, Dayton Police.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that is also used for abuse. It is sometimes added to other drugs in order to increase their potency or disguised as highly potent heroin.

Many users may be under the impression they’re buying heroin or other drugs, and wind up purchasing fentanyl, which often leads to overdose deaths.

There is no safe way to use illegal drugs, but COAT says it’s important that drug users, their friends and family, and the public are aware of steps they can take to reduce the risk of death.

Attend Naloxone/Narcan training. Project Dawn Montgomery County offers free weekly naloxone overdose education & distribution every Wednesday at Noon at 601 Edwin C. Moses Blvd, Door F, CrisisCare entrance in Dayton. (Please arrive 15 minutes early to register). Project Dawn will also schedule training during evenings and weekends by the request of businesses, faith-based organizations, service groups, and other community groups. Call 937-734-8333 to schedule a group training.

Be knowledgeable about local treatment options. Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) maintains a list of local addiction and mental health treatment options on a free smart phone app GetHelpNowMontgomeryCounty, as well as online screening tools at www.mcadamhs.org under the “Treatment & Support” tab.

under the “Treatment & Support” tab. Sign up for Know! E-Alerts. Know! Parent Tips , part of Ohio’s “Start Talking! Building a Drug-Free Future” campaign, provides twice-monthly emails for parents, guardians and caregivers with tips that contain current facts about alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs, as well as action steps they can take to help children resist peer pressure.

, part of Ohio’s “Start Talking! Building a Drug-Free Future” campaign, provides twice-monthly emails for parents, guardians and caregivers with tips that contain current facts about alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs, as well as action steps they can take to help children resist peer pressure. Complete a Mental Health First Aid course. This 8-hour course will equip you on how to start a conversation with a family member, friend or co-worker when you recognize they may be experiencing mental health or substance use crisis. To attend a local course contact ADAMHS at 937-443-0416.

Visit CarePoint. CarePoint consists of various services to help those who inject drugs reduce the chances they will do additional harm to themselves and others. The program includes the exchange of used syringes for clean ones, and referrals for substance abuse treatment and other health and social services. Call Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County at 973-496-7133 for more information.

