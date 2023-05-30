DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Troy Strawberry Festival is back in town!

Several roads will be closed in downtown Troy starting Thursday for this massive celebration of all things strawberry. This event features live music, vendors, a DORA and multiple activities for all ages. For more information on the festival events, click here.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Public Square will be closed for this festival, and adjoining blocks will be closed to Water Street, Mulberry Street, Franklin Street, and Plum Street. Cherry Street and Walnut Street will be closed from Franklin to Water Street.

On Friday, North Market Street will be closed from Water Street to Staunton Road. All roads will be reopened before morning on Monday, June 5.