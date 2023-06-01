DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Troy Strawberry Festival is almost here! Unfortunately, festival authorities say there are multiple scams going around at this time.

According to a post by the festival, scammers are asking people to pay for tickets, or giving the impression that vendors can still pay for booth spaces. Neither of these purchases are valid, the post says.

The Troy Strawberry Festival is free for all to attend, and if there is a specific event that requires registration, those fees would be paid directly to the vendor on on-site the day of the event. There are also no longer any booth spaces available to rent and registration for those spaces has been closed since March, the festival said.

Anyone with questions concerning possible fees should contact the Troy Strawberry Festival directly here.