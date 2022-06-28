FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – One Fairborn girl is helping people keep cool in the summer heat with a fresh cup of lemonade, and business is booming!

Aliyah Laprairie, with the help of her best friend Katy, has been running a lemonade stand out of her dad’s driveway, hoping to earn enough money to buy a trampoline this summer.

“She wanted to do it, that way she could earn some money,” said Aliyah’s dad, Benjamin Laprairie. “And it’s a great teaching tool for the kids, you know, to teach them to be entrepreneurs and try to earn money to buy things that they want instead of it just being handed to them.”

The stand offers three flavors: regular lemonade, strawberry and raspberry. But, the unanimous favorite would have to be the strawberry.

The stand is usually open from around 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Benjamin Laprairie said, but those hours are sometimes cut short by inclement weather or an impromptu swimming trip. Lemonade is $1 a cup for the regular, and $2 a cup for both strawberry and raspberry flavors.

“I’m very proud of her,” Benjamin Laprairie said. “She does pretty good at it and we had to have all this stuff made for her, the banner made, the leis, the decorations, and she did pretty good at decorating.”

And the customers are rolling in. According to Benjamin, they regularly see anywhere from four to ten customers an hour.

If you want to try some of the lemonade, and support a young entrepreneur, check out Aliyah’s Lemonade Stand at 869 S. Maple Street in Fairborn. To check if they’ll be open, or to order ahead, you can message Benjamin Laprairie on Facebook.