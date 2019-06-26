Ammonia vapor prompts investigation at Veolia Environmental Services

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An ammonia vapor coming from Veolia Environmental Services prompted response from several area Fire Departments Tuesday night.

Around 8:15 pm, the West Carrollton Fire Department responded to a call for an odor investigation at the facility.

Maureen Flaute, a Public Information Officer for the West Carrollton Police Department, says that there is no immediate danger to the public. It was “requested,” but not required, that some residents evacuate their homes due to the fact that ammonia can be an irritant.

The Dayton Fire Department and Moraine Fire Department were also on the scene assessing the situation.

Flaute said the plant itself was not being evacuated and is still operating. She stresses that public safety is the department’s top priority.

No injuries have been reported.

The situation brings back memories of May 4, 2009, when there was an explosion at the facility that left two workers seriously injured and 20 homes damaged.

