MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Story’s Pizza and Smoothies will be celebrating its grand opening at a new location in Moraine.

Story’s Pizza and Smoothies will be opening at 2741 West Alex Bell Rd on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7 a.m. According to Story’s Pizza and Smoothies, they will be serving New York-style pizza, real fruit smoothies and more.

On Friday, New York-style pie and smoothies will begin being served at 11 a.m. and they will be closing at 9 p.m.