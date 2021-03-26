Storms move out but wind remains Friday morning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The rain has moved out of the Miami Valley but the winds continue to blow Friday morning.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said winds will continue to gust up to 60 mph until 6 or 7 Friday morning. The rest of the day will be breezy and mostly cloudy with cooler temps than Thursday. The high will be around 55 degrees.

As of 4:00 a.m., AES Ohio reported more than 9,500 outages as winds continue to wreak havoc on power lines. That number jumped from 5,500 in the early morning hours.

2:36 AM UPDATE: A tree fell onto the roadway of the 500 block of Linden Ave. around 1 a.m. Traffic was light in the area at the time and Miamisburg city crews arrived to clear the debris out of the roadway around 2 a.m.

A tree fell onto the roadway of the 500 block of Linden Ave. in Miamisburg around 1 a.m. (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

Do you have wind damage? We want to see what you see. Share your photos and videos with us using the Report It feature of this website or the apps, share them on Facebook or Tweet us.