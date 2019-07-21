Storms late this afternoon will bring relief from the heat



***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR MONTGOMERY COUNTY UNTIL 8 PM***

***HEAT ADVISORY FOR THE REST OF THE MIAMI VALLEY UNTIL 8 PM**

The Miami Valley will endure another hot and humid day with heat indices around 100 this afternoon. Relief from the heat is in sight, with scattered showers and storms developing this late afternoon.

TODAY: Hot and humid with scattered showers and storms developing late this afternoon. High 91



The heat continues for one more day across the Ohio Valley

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Muggy. Low 70

Live Doppler 2HD

MONDAY: Much cooler with scattered showers and storms. High 76

A nice cool down starts the new week with highs in the 70s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday and a pleasant week shapes up with a gradual warming trend back into the 80s late in the week.

