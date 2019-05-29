DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Over 45,500 DP&L customers are still without power - mostly in the Dayton metro area - following a historic tornado outbreak.

Most outages were in the greater Dayton area and north. They reflected the path of storms that included several tornadoes. Surveyors with the National Weather Service were expected to take days t to determine how many tornadoes there were and how strong they were.

5:30 p.m.

360 full-time DP&L employees are working around the clock. 400 mutual aid workers are coming in from Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

Ice stations at the Dayton Art Institute and Beavercreek Senior Center will be open from 8:00am-8:00pm.

Crews are working on main lines throughout the Miami Valley and will soon start working in accessible neighborhoods.

1:38 p.m.

The storms that moved into the Miami Valley Monday night knocked power out to thousands.

Storms moved into the Miami Valley Monday night and several tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service.

Dayton Power and Light said Tuesday crews are out assessing damage and mutual aid from other states has been requested. DP&L has crews coming from Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, and Virginia to help with repairs and restoration.

At the height of the outages, about 70,000 people were without power.

As of 1:30 a.m., more than 50,000 people were still without electricity.

DP&L is working on distributing ice to customers.

Crews are stressing safety and urge people to assume that any wires down are live and dangerous.

