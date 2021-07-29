Storms headed for Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Storms are headed for the Miami Valley and it will be a rough Thursday weather-wise.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith is tracking a line of storms moving into Ohio from the northwest Thursday morning. There have been several reports of wind damage across Wisconsin from the approaching storm. There is a “Low Risk” of severe weather in areas north of US-36 like Greeneville, Piqua and Urbana.

Carly said the line of storms is expected to weaken and dissipate before it gets to Dayton but the northern counties of the region could see some severe storms. The Miami Valley will see a break in weather late morning and early afternoon before scattered storms develop that could be severe in the afternoon.

It’s still hot and humid especially between storms with a high today around 90 again.

[610 AM] Line of thunderstorms expected to push into west central Ohio around 7 AM. Gusts to 40-50 mph and locally higher will be possible from Celina over to Wapakoneta in the 7A-8A timeframe, perhaps into Greenville/Sidney/Kenton by 8A. Stay weather aware today! pic.twitter.com/vcXmjuTJD2 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 29, 2021

