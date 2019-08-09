Storm topples grain silos onto train tracks in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN/The Daily Advocate) – Two grain silos were toppled and fell onto train tracks as a result of a severe thunderstorm late Thursday night, according to 2 NEWS partner, The Daily Advocate.

A CSX crew filed a report with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, prompting a response with the Ansonia Fire Department to a possible large structure blocking the railroad tracks off of U.S. 127 near Dawn.

While responding, crews found heavy storm damage in the form of large tree limbs down, as well as downed power lines and a small structure blocking the roadway in the 6000 block of Demming Road. Crews also found a train traveling westbound that was stopped due to debris from two large grain silos that were blocking the northbound tracks of the double railway passing through the community.

The grain silos were removed using heavy machinery by CSX, according to CSX. The silos were lifted off their foundations and blown onto tracks by what was described as “extreme high winds.” While the north side of the tracks were blocked, trains were able to pass on the south side of the tracks.

Crews from both the Ansonia Fire Department and CSX worked through the early morning hours of Friday to remove debris from the rail and roadways.

To read more on this story, CLICK HERE.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.