Storm Team 2’s Carly Smith talks weather with Magsig Middle School students

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith paid a visit to Magsig Middle School in Centerville on Wednesday.
She spoke to a 7th grade science class about how storms develop, and the difference between cold and warm fronts.
The class is learning about climatic events, as well as energy transfers in the atmosphere and the water cycle.
