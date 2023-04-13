DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On 2 NEWS at 10, Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis sat down with Brooke Moore to talk about the potential effects of the Richmond, Ind. fire on weather conditions.

After the fire broke out, a large plume of smoke could be seen from areas in the Miami Valley, and particulate matter was even picked up by Live Doppler 2 HD, said Davis.

Using computer models, the plume could be tracked and projected based on wind conditions and direction, said Davis.

What happens next? Davis said the particulate matter will eventually precipitate out.

“So eventually that will come down somewhere,” said Davis. “Whether it will be here, whether it’s two or three or four hundred miles downstream, that’s all a function of the wind direction and the wind speeds.”

Davis reported that the worst of the plume has already happened. Any remaining smoke or plume is expected to remain in the Richmond area through the end of the week as high winds are not expected.