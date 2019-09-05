BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith visited students at Bell Creek Intermediate School Thursday to teach kids about hurricanes.
She also talked about climate, seasonal changes, and why Hurricane Dorian has been all over the news.
The fifth graders asked about the eye of the hurricane, and were interested in learning about other kinds of severe weather.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dayton Mayor, city leaders hold community conversation on gun violence
- California’s new lethal force law: Should it be nationwide?
- Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith teaches students about hurricanes
- Proposed law would treat crimes against police like hate crimes
- Troy Police investigating string of graffiti attacks