Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith teaches students about hurricanes

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith visited students at Bell Creek Intermediate School Thursday to teach kids about hurricanes.

She also talked about climate, seasonal changes, and why Hurricane Dorian has been all over the news.

The fifth graders asked about the eye of the hurricane, and were interested in learning about other kinds of severe weather.

