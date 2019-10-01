Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith discusses climate change with students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at Chaminade Julienne spent the last month discussing climate change in their science class. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith joined the conversation by talking about current climate trends.

As global temperatures continue to climb, scientists are beginning to see a connection with costly weather disasters.

“There’s not just one solution, you can’t just fix it in one day,” said student Mikayla Jette. “It’s going to take time and it’s going to take everyone’s effort to make that change possible.”

Students also talked about decreasing our carbon footprint and little things that help make the world greener.

