Storm survivors receive new furniture, help needed for distribution

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Tuesday, tornado survivors were able to get free furniture. This comes as many families move into new houses and apartments.

Only 2 NEWS was there as one family replenished their new home after losing everything.

“It’s tough. Especially when you have kids and you are forced to leave and you don’t have anything. This is a wonderful blessing. And I thank you guys,” said Tamara Simms as crews from the Living City Project and St. Vincent de Paul unloaded a moving truck.

Simms lived in Trotwood and ended up taking shelter with her children in their bathtub when the tornado ripped through town.

She now calls Dayton home.

The Miami Valley Community Action Partnership worked with Manna World Wide and Good360 to help supply the family with a new dinner table, chairs, lights, bed sheets, pillows and more.

The Living City Project and St. Vincent de Paul are helping distribute the donations.

“It’s humbling because any day at any given moment we can be in that position, really,” said Joel Burton with the Living City Project. “It’s going to take more bodies and more people from the community saying we care, we understand. We just want to give two or three hours of our time.”

Volunteers are needed to move furniture and organize donations. Click here to help.

If you would like to donate new or lightly used furniture, you can bring it to the St. Vincent de Paul Community Store located at 945 S Edwin C Moses Blvd, Dayton, OH 45417.

If you’re a storm victim that needs help with housing and furniture reach out to the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership. They will have a list of what furniture is available. Click here for contact information.

