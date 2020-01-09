Stores collect donations for family of 9-year-old killed in Pennsylvania bus crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Days after a 9-year-old Dayton Public Schools student was killed in a bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, several community members are helping to cover funeral expenses.

In a statement released Wednesday, officials with Dayton Public Schools confirmed Jaremy Vazquez, one of five people killed in the crash last weekend, was a fourth grade student at Ruskin Elementary School.

Jars have been left at several Mexican grocery stores in the area to collect donations for Jaremy’s family members, who are still in the process of planning her funeral arrangements.

Each jar shows Jaremy’s photo and a message written in Spanish, which says that heaven gained an angel and the donations will cover funeral expenses.

“I don’t know if you can recover ever from something like this,” said Marilis Hussain, who works at La Michoacana Mexican Market on Troy Street. “Me as a mother, as a grandmother, for me would be terrible.”

Hussain told 2 NEWS a jar was dropped off at her store Tuesday, days after the fatal crash.

A family friend told 2 NEWS Jaremy and her mother were on their way back to Dayton after visiting family in New York for the holidays. The girl’s mother survived.

At the market on Troy Street, community members have started leaving donations.

“I hope that the people, as many as they can, just donate to give something,” Hussain said.

Elizabeth Lolli, superintendent of Dayton Public Schools, released a statement Wednesday, saying, in part: “The Dayton Public School District and members of the Ruskin Elementary school family…are deeply saddened at the news of her passing. Jaremy was a fourth-grade student. Grief counselors were at Ruskin Elementary on Monday and Tuesday.”

“I just hope that God give them the strength to go through and survive,” Hussain said.

According to a family friend, donations can be dropped off in containers at La Michoacana and La Tapatia stores.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.