Stores busy with rush for returns and post-Christmas shopping

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — It’s post-Christmas, but the holiday rush isn’t over just yet.

“The day after Christmas we usually try and catch some sales and that’s really good around here, Pier 1 and Target as well,” says shopper Leslie Turner from Waynesville. “At Target we found a really cute tree topper. It was 50% off.”

She was one of the many shoppers at the Target in Miami Township trying to score some after Christmas steals.

“Tupperware, and then like little trees for my kids for next year, and like basically wrapping paper, and just organizing containers,” lists shopper Cassie Martinez from Centerville, talking about all of the deals she found.

While some were out shopping Thursday, others were busy returning unwanted gifts. According to Oracle, more than 75% of people will be returning a portion of their gifts.

Experts advise shoppers to look up stores’ return policy ahead of time. They say it’s best if you have a receipt and if you don’t take the tags off and keep the box or original packaging in tact. If you’re sending an item back through the mail, get a tracking number. If you can’t return the item, you can always re-sell it.

UPS says they expect returns to peak on January 2.

