Store clerk helps elderly couple avoid scam

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) - Police say an elderly couple avoided being scammed out of thousands of dollars, thanks to a Dollar General store clerk.

Scams are reported to the Kettering Police Department at least once a month, according to Officer Joe Ferrell.

Whether it's a phony on the phone or a made-up message in the mail, scammers haven't stopped, he said.

"They continually catch people because it catches them unaware," Officer Ferrell said.

Police are investigating an incident involving an elderly couple just last week, Ferrell said.

According to a witness, a man came into the Dollar General on East Stroop Road and tried to put $1,500 on a Google Play card. After the clerk told him he'd have to pay in cash, he then returned with $3,000 and tried to put that on the card.

According to police, the couple told the clerk they got a call saying their grandchild was in trouble and needed money to get out of jail. The clerk warned the couple it was a scam, and another customer called police.

"They want to help, and then when they end up helping, they end up getting scammed," Ferrell said.

Many of these scams are aimed at senior citizens, Ferrell said, but crooks will try to fool just about anyone.

On Wednesday morning, Kettering store owner Cathy Ball got a call from someone claiming to be from DP&L asking for money.

"I actually started falling into it," Ball said. "As a businesswoman, I wouldn't think that I would have fallen into that."

If you get a call that seems suspicious, police urge you not to share any of your personal information. Hang up the phone, Ferrell said, and call a trusted source - like a family member or the company the scammer claims to be from - to see if the call is legitimate.

Officer Ferrell also encourages people to talk to any senior citizens in their family to warn them about these scams. You can also call police if you need help determining if a phone call or letter is a scam, he added.