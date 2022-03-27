HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Huber Heights Police Division has recovered stolen property from several storage unit thefts.

According to Huber Heights police, stolen property has been recovered from several storage unit thefts. If you have had your storage unit broken into in the last several months, you can go to the Huber Heights Police Department on Sunday, March 27 to reclaim your property.

Police said property can be claimed from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 27.

You must bring proof of ownership or a rental contract.