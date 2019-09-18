‘Stop the Bleed’ teaches public to control wounds after injury or disaster

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday at Wright State, instructors held the first of three training sessions to teach people how to treat casualties after an accident or disaster. A group called Stop the Bleed organized the event.

The course was scheduled before the Dayton shooting, but it was on the minds of many of the people who packed the nursing lab at Wright State. The Stop the Bleed campaign’s goal is to prepare medical professionals and lay people alike to control life-threatening bleeding.

Dave Kendrick attended and earned his certificate. He says, “Even though she mentioned they didn’t do this because of the Oregon [District] incident, the invite came out right after.”

Some people like Kendrick had a specific reason for attending the course, others just wanted to be prepared.

Carly Kimmins says she attended because of “The tornadoes that we had over Memorial Day. For car accidents, home accidents.”

Stop the Bleed instructors teach that hemorrhaging is the number one cause of death after an injury and they address common myths.

Kendrick says, “I still believed tourniquets were something you couldn’t leave on too long, but they dispelled that rumor.”

The students learn the ABC’s of responding to the wounded: Alert 911, find the source of the bleeding, and compress the wound and apply pressure. With mannequins, tourniquets, and simulated blood, they learn to find the bleed and stop the bleed.

Kimmins learned to “Try pressure first, try packing the wound first, before a tourniquet.” And that “Once you put a tourniquet on you don’t take it off.”

Methods like ALICE and Run, Hide, Fight are still taught for active shooter situations, but there’s now an increased focus on saving lives by saving the wounded. This month in Illinois, every school in the state got Stop the Bleed kits.

Dave Kendrick says, “The point is to be prepared in case I do need to use it. That’s really the reason why I came. You never know.”

