DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been caught after a stolen vehicle was found at a Dollar General on Friday.

According to Moraine Police, a suspect is in custody after a stolen vehicle was found at the Dollar General located on the 4900 block of Springboro Pike in Moraine.

Police say a K-9 was used in the search for the suspect after they ran.

The suspect was caught in front of Miami Valley Fire Station 55 on North Springboro Pike in Moraine.