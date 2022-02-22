RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A semi-truck thief lead police on a chase early Tuesday morning.

The semi was stolen from Old Troy Pike near Needmore Road just after midnight, Huber Heights Dispatch confirmed.

Huber Heights Dispatch, which dispatches for Riverside, said that the Riverside Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation with the help of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story, and we are working to learn more. This story will be updated when more information is available.