KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police discovered stolen checks and post office keys in the home of a Dayton man, two days after mail was stolen from drop boxes outside a Kettering post office.

According to the Kettering Police Department, all of the mail was stolen from the three drop boxes outside the post office located at 1490 Forrer Blvd. in the early hours of July 10.

On Tuesday, July 12, the Kettering Police Department (KPD) announced that they had found a man who was involved in the thefts.

According to Tyler Johnson, public information officer for KPD, the investigation lead detectives and officers to a Dayton home where they found a man with a key to the drop boxes, as well as 30-40 checks that had been stolen from the mail.

At this time, Johnson recommends that people avoid using the drop boxes.

“We’re trying to prevent it the best we can but if you want to protect yourselves, walk your mail inside, give it to your mailman, use online banking if you can,” Johnson said. “So anything like mailing a check we would strongly recommend that you take every precaution that you can to not put it in those boxes.”

Anyone with information on these thefts should contact their local law enforcement, the post office, or the Post Office Inspector’s Office.

Anyone involved in these crimes may face charges on both a local and a federal level, Johnson said. On a local level, the suspect can be charged with theft, which ranges from a felony to a misdemeanor and receiving stolen property.

Federal jurisdiction covers charges concerning tampering with the post office boxes and possessing the keys to said boxes.