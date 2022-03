MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Prestige Place and Hawthorne Suites are seeing a high volume of police activity after an officer noticed a suspicious person and vehicle.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen, and that two suspects fled the scene on foot.

One woman was taken into custody by police, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said, but the second suspect has not been apprehended at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.